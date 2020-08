https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-rnc-night-one-with-matt-gaetz-speaking-right-now/

Mat Gaetz is definitely presidential timber. As are Pence, Jordan, Scalise, Haley, Grennell, Cruz, Carson. And the man they fear the most: Don Jr,The bench is deep.

Democrats? A non-Democrat was about to win when the best the D’s could do was rally behind an unaccomplished elderly dude with dementia and a woman trying to prove you can sleep your way to the top.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook