https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioters-appear-to-knock-out-police-officer-with-brick-during-black-lives-matter-riot

A man who appeared to be a police officer was knocked out during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that broke out late on Sunday night in response to black man being shot by authorities earlier in the day.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate on antifa, posted a video on Twitter of the alleged incident.

In the video, law enforcement officials standing near the front of the car begin moving toward the rear of the car when an object hit one of the officers and appeared to knock him out, causing him to instantly hit the ground.

Someone yelling in the background said, “he just got bricked.”

WATCH:

Outbreak of anti-police violence in Kenosha, Wisc. after a police-involved shooting of a black male. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vf5efM5qIR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Journalist Drew Hernandez was on the ground and recorded numerous videos of the night’s violence, including numerous businesses being destroyed and cars being torched.

Hernandez repeatedly identified those involved as being Black Lives Matter activists.

BREAKING: MASSIVE garbage truck fires set in Wisconsin by rioters pic.twitter.com/vEusmWTHGx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot a blaze in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9vtheKwtth — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/7fM5zJDpYO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement shortly after the incident, criticizing law enforcement officials while at the same time admitting that officials did “not have all of the details yet.”

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries,” Evers said in a statement. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

“And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Evers continued. “I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

