Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik, who is running in Maryland’s 7th district, slammed the Democratic Party on Monday night during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“I’m the first Black female Republican candidate running for a Maryland Congressional seat, ever,” Klacik said. “The Democrats have controlled my city, Charm City, for over 50 years and they have run this beautiful place into the ground. Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts and guns on the street — that is now the norm in many neighborhoods.”

“You’d think Maryland taxpayers would be getting a whole lot since our taxes are out of control; instead, we are paying for decades of incompetence and corruption,” Klacik continued. “Sadly, this same cycle of decay exists in many of America’s Democrat-run cities. And yet, the Democrats still assume that Black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted.”

“Nope! We’re sick of it and not going to take it anymore,” Klacik continued. “The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end. In Baltimore, we have the highest number of Black Republicans in the entire country running for office this election cycle.”

Klacik hit Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over comments that he made this year when he told a black host that he wasn’t black if the host didn’t know who he was going to vote for.

“Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves — that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views. We’re not buying the lies anymore — you and your party have ignored us for too long,” Klacik continued. “We want safety in our neighborhoods. We want jobs and innovation, like tapping the potential of the Port of Baltimore to create manufacturing jobs for Americans. We want lower taxes. We want school choice. We want a chance to get ahead, not just get by! That’s what President Trump promised. And that’s what Trump delivered!”

