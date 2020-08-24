https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-says-democrats-will-shut-down-until-after-the-election-is-over

On Monday, President Trump said that Democratic governors will open up their states’ economies on November 4, the day after the presidential election, alleging that they want to hurt the economy as much as possible to better Biden’s chances.

Speaking from the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, the president fired up his crowd of supporters when he lamented about the economic destruction reaped by prolonged lockdowns.

“Success brings unity and we were there. And then we got hit with a plague, but we won’t forget that,” he said. “I just want to thank the people of North Carolina, because to be honest with you, I felt an obligation to be here. You have a governor who is in a total shut down mood.”

“I guarantee you on November 4 it will open up,” he continued. “It will be fine. Like most southern states. On November 4, you know these democrat governors they love shut down until after the election is over because they want to make our numbers look as bad as possible for the economy, but our numbers are looking so good. And frankly, I used to say a V, and people would say, ‘well, maybe not.’ Some would say, ‘no way.’”

At that point, someone from the audience yelled out “Super V!” much to the president’s liking.

“We have a Super V, you’re right. It’s now looking like it’s a Super V,” the president emphatically said. “Our automobile numbers are incredible. Both used cars and brand new cars. Our manufacturing numbers are incredible.”

President Trump then took a swipe at the Obama administration for suggesting that manufacturing jobs could not be brought back.

“We are putting a lot of manufacturing jobs to work that the previous administration said that you need a magic wand,” he said. “I guess we had the magic wand, that’s all. Again, we’re putting them back, we’re bringing them back. But think about your life just prior to the plague coming in, it was the best it’s ever been, your state had the best numbers it ever had, and we had the best employment numbers also. We were up to 160 million jobs. We were never anywhere near that, and then we had to shut it down. We save millions and millions of lives, we learned the enemy.”

President Trump: “I guarantee on November 4th, it will all open up… These Democrat governors they love shutdowns until after the election’s over because they want to make our numbers look as bad as possible.”#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/pFgzyl7Frw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2020

The president’s declaration about Democrats and shutdowns comes just one week after former Vice President Joe Biden said that he would institute a national shutdown if he were elected president in November.

“If you’re sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining—which many scientists have said is a real possibility—would you be prepared to shut this country down again?” ABC News host David Muir asked Biden.

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with,” Biden said. “In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus. You have to deal with the virus.”

“So, if the scientists say, ‘shut it down’?” Muir asked.

“I would shut it down,” Biden responded. “I would listen to the scientists.”

