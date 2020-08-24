https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/24/we-bullied-her-kid-so-she-quit-democratic-coalition-dragged-for-ugly-tweet-about-kellyanne-conway-leaving-the-white-house/

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah yeah yeah, we say that a lot, but as we get closer to the November election we see more and more disgusting behavior from the party of ‘light and unity’.

KellyAnne Conway pulled away right before she could #LoseEverythingWithTrump this year. Every Republican should follow her lead. Dump him like yesterday’s garbage. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 24, 2020

Sure, ignore that George left his gig too … trash Kellyanne.

We don’t expect much from a coalition built of Democrats but c’mon.

Her never Trump husband also left his job. They are focusing on their 15 year old daughter. Shame on you. — jennydee (@jenndee19) August 24, 2020

They would first have to understand what shame is to feel it.

“We bullied her kid until she quit” — Summertime, and the livin’s Ordy (@OrdyPackard) August 24, 2020

That. ^

The Conways left their positions to take care of their family, you ungodly hacks. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) August 24, 2020

I mean, you know George left The Lincoln Project, right? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 24, 2020

You know her Hubby pulled out of that farce known as the Lincoln project as well..they want to focus on family. But facts have never been your strong point — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) August 24, 2020

Of course not, otherwise they’d be Republicans.

Are you proud of your ignorance? You seemingly are. What an absolute POS you are. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 24, 2020

You’re not very bright are you?

Like, at all. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) August 24, 2020

Hey, at least they’re consistent.

***

