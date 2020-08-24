https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/24/what-freaking-year-is-it-social-progress-continues-apace-as-nyu-greenlights-racial-segregation-in-undergrad-dorms/

They said if Donald Trump won the election, we’d return to the days of racial segregation.

Looks like they were right:

Ah, yes. New York University, that bastion of right-wing racism.

We’ve come a long way, baby.

The people who are pushing for this think it’s progress.

In case you’re wondering what college students are “learning” these days.

It makes sense now, doesn’t it?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...