https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/24/what-media-bias-must-see-montage-confirms-lib-journos-were-super-impressed-by-the-dem-convention/

Last week we passed along example after example after example of journos having squee-gasms over speeches at the Democratic convention. On television, the giddiness was palpable — and kind of nauseating:

A must see montage by the MRC’s Bill D’Agostino of lefty journos gushing over last week’s DNC. https://t.co/53NsYqWehZ pic.twitter.com/9MSfMHd7jr — Geoffrey Dickens (@GCDickens) August 24, 2020

But remember, “journalists don’t root for a side”… or something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

