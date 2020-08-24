https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/24/white-house-correspondent-and-cnn-political-analyst-april-ryan-kicks-off-her-rnc-coverage-the-hate-has-begun/

The Republican National Convention has kicked off, and CNN’s Brian Stelter is obviously expecting to hear a lot about fake news, but he wants the convention organizers to “keep the power dynamic in mind.” Sure, Republicans can hold their own convention, but they need CNN and MSNBC to reach the wide audience they need to reach. Stelter has obviously forgotten this is prime time, so not that many people are tuned into CNN.

We’ll hear many critiques of the media tonight and throughout the #RNC. But keep the power dynamic in mind: Convention organizers NEED the media to help their message reach a much wider audience. They need CNN, MSNBC and the broadcast nets… https://t.co/oWmm8r4DNr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 25, 2020

So the power lies with the media — what a surprise coming from Stelter. If you’d like a peek at how the media is covering the convention, here’s White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan kicking off the coverage.

The hate has started. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 25, 2020

Can’t wait for CNN’s panel of talking heads this week.

Or media like CNN could try reporting honestly for once. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) August 25, 2020

True. But what they DON’T need is media that puts a spin on everything they say, that engages in misleading commentary, that omits details providing a broader context, that drives their own narrative, or that tries to make GOP voters/supporters feel like crap. — Oak Wood (@WoodOak1999) August 25, 2020

Except they don’t need either of those networks 🤣 — Fake Plissken (@fakeplissken) August 25, 2020

Brian Stelter begging for viewers. — @HeartLikeAHandGrenade (@HeartLikeAHand1) August 25, 2020

Nobody needs cnn bro — Clay🤘 (@___clay) August 25, 2020

No, Brian. We don’t NEED you. Thanks for playing. — Barry Debor (@barry_debor) August 25, 2020

Wrong. CNN and MSNBC need the RNC. It’s the only time they’ll have viewers. — Jeff Stilley (@jdstilley) August 25, 2020

Not really…CNN ratings aren’t that good, Brian. — Neil Neatherly (@SwampDog4614) August 25, 2020

I don’t have cable—watching on C-Span with my flag and my kids. 🇺🇸 #TrumpLandslide2020 — FreeVerse (@stanza12000) August 25, 2020

dude, nobody watches cnn. — Mr. Farenheit 200 degrees (@brianha35998084) August 25, 2020

Ok Boomer — Yeet Skeet (@Kevy_metal) August 25, 2020

They don’t need CNN, you speak to a small group and one that is decidedly liberal. You overvalue your worth, sorry to break it to you — Schaferlight (@Schafer1868) August 25, 2020

Nope! We do not need the media thank you — Patriot (@Patriot08878136) August 25, 2020

CNN has 1million viewers per hour. 150 million people will vote out of 350 million Americans. @cnn and @msnbc don’t matter :/ It’s infotainment — Overrated (@OverratedAllDay) August 25, 2020

Watching on YouTube. Don’t need you at all. — AmericanDreg (@proudcnsrvativ) August 25, 2020

Nah. Social media delivers direct messaging without the pundit twists. Better way to communicate. — Mel D (@MelDennis12) August 25, 2020

RNC doesn’t need coverage by your network Brian, given all your viewers are all in against Trump. — Come on, man. You ain’t black. (@JohnGon27819840) August 25, 2020

No one needs CNN. — Bodybag Guy (@theBSR) August 25, 2020

You’re so out of touch. #livinginabubble — Karl Anderson (@BrierPatch72) August 25, 2020

No. They don’t need you. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) August 25, 2020

Election interference. No such disclaimer during DNC Convention. — Nita Keesee (@NitaKeesee) August 25, 2020

Because he knew there wouldn’t be any critiques of the media throughout the Democrats’ convention — THEY need CNN and MSNBC to help them beat back the Trump campaign.

