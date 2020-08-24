https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/larry-kudlow-lays-economic-facts-table-favor-president-trumps-re-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s economic adviser, on Tuesday made a simple case for his boss’ reelection, saying Your wages were up. Your taxes were down. Your retirement plans were through the roof.”

“That’s what our president has delivered,” Kudlow, the U.S. National Economic Council director, said during the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Kudlow took on two of Trump critics’ biggest arguments, the president’s handling of the pandemic and the related economic downturn. Kudlow argued that the administration delivered on cash payments, got Paycheck Protection signing into law to help small businesses keep their workers and supported student loan deferrals.

“The S&P 500 is up 50 percent from its low in March,” Kudlow said about the country’s slow-but-consistent economic recovery. “That means middle-class families are feeling more secure about the future. We’re already making our way toward single-digit unemployment. Car sales are booming.

“Retail spending is booming. And workers are going to have to produce new inventory to restock those shelves. That means get ready for a big third and fourth quarter, folks. The jobs numbers just keep coming out better than anyone expected. All signs point to a self-sustaining recovery.”

