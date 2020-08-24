https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/24/whole-new-level-of-dumb-richard-grenell-drops-jemele-hill-in-just-1-tweet-for-claiming-the-u-s-is-as-bad-as-nazi-germany/

There are certain tweets that when we read them we think to ourselves, ‘Did he, she, zhe, they, it really think before they shared this with the entire world?’

This hot mess from Jemele Hill is one of those tweets.

Great take, Jemele. Seriously.

Aces.

Not at all insane or hateful …

Yikes.

Three shades.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not just delusional but FANTASTICALLY delusional.

Quick, someone create a GoFundMe so Jemele can take off.

#Helping

That’s what’s so painful about ‘intellects’. They think saying stupidly shocking things makes them seem smart.

They are wrong.

Impressive level of stupid and not in a good way.

That’s the scary part, she just READ a book.

Maybe she should read a history book instead.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

There it is. ^

Something like that.

***

