Violent riots and widespread looting broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late on Sunday night after a black man was shot by law enforcement officials who were responding to a call about a domestic incident.

Journalist Drew Hernandez, who identified those doing the looting as being Black Lives Matter rioters, posted numerous videos of the violence, destruction of property, and looting on Twitter.

BLM rioters vandalizing and looting stores in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/tGHbDzzGzu — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

RIOTERS looting and breaking windows now in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Hs599Lv9M9 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters not holding back by vandalizing and looting local businesses here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wzfWq9OlUU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM has begun vandalizing and looting in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/USUPkTyIPd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The aftermath of BLM rioters vandalism of a public library here in #kenosha Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CRNwoHAN23 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers immediately moved to criticize law enforcement officials late on Sunday night after Jacob Blake was shot on Sunday afternoon by police who were responding to a domestic incident. Evers’s criticism of the police came even as he stated that officials did not have all the details from the incident.

Evers said:

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. … And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.

Video of the incident that went viral online appeared to show that something happened while law enforcement was engaging with Blake as they all drew their weapons on him at the same time.

The fact-finding website Heavy.com reported that authorities had a warrant out for Blake’s arrest:

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access online records, a Jacob S. Blake, same age and with an address in the same exact block where the shooting occurred, had a warrant issued for him on July 7 on pending accusations of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a dwelling with domestic abuse as a modifier; felony third-degree sexual assault with domestic abuse as a modifier; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with domestic abuse as a modifier. A support action was dismissed, and the only other case that comes up is for not having a driver’s license. A 2015 story in Racine Eye described how “Racine police say K9 Dozer had to help officers take a man into custody when the man refused to go quietly into custody after he pulled a gun at a local bar.” The man was described as Jacob Blake, 24, of Racine, which makes him the same age as the man shot by police on August 23. The Racine Eye story says he was charged with “one felony count of resisting arrest causing a soft tissue injury to a police officer and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.” Those charges don’t show up on the circuit court website though.

“The Kenosha Police Department released a statement following the shooting that said that officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street, which appears to be the same street that was listed on the arrest warrant that had been issued, to respond to a domestic incident,” The Daily Wire reported. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident.”

Law enforcement officials said that police on the scene immediately gave aid to Blake, who was then transported to a hospital. A statement form police said that Blake was in serious condition.

