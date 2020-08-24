https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wisconsin-kenosha-police-shooting/2020/08/24/id/983676

A car dealership in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was set on fire as rioters targeted the location as a part of overnight protests following the release of a viral video of a police officer who shot a black man several times.

Today, a parking lot that normally contained used cars now has charred vehicle frames after protesters swarmed the downtown area.

The lot is reportedly owned by Car Source, which sells pre-owned vehicles on Sheridan Avenue. Local affiliate FOX 6 reporter Cassidy Williams tweeted pictures of the scorched cars, just a few blocks from Kenosha County Courthouse.

Downtown Kenosha remained closed Monday “due to damage sustained during last night’s civil unrest,” the county’s government Facebook page read.

Protesters were demonstrating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a black man who retreated to his car after reportedly breaking up a fight between two people Sunday evening. Blake has been in the hospital since the shooting in serious condition.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers denounced the shooting and the three officers on the scene of the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. The Justice Department is also investigating event.

“While we do not have all of the details yet,” the governor said in a statement. “What we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

