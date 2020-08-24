https://www.theblaze.com/news/wisconsin-kenosha-national-guard-riots

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called on the National Guard to aid local law enforcement in quelling the riots that arose in the wake of the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

Video showed several Kenosha police officers attempting to detain Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday after they were called over a “domestic incident.” When Blake attempted to walk away from the police and jump into his vehicle, one officer grabbed his shirt and then shot at him at least seven times.

Blake was hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, the city erupted in protests and rioting.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin. Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe,” Evers said in a statement

released on Monday.

Evers was one of the first to release a statement condemning the shooting incident on Sunday. He compared it other controversial police shootings of blacks that had led to the protests and rioting.

“This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely,” the governor continued in the statement.

On Monday, a second night of protests and possibly rioting, was being documented on social media. Kenosha police set a curfew from 8 p.m. Monday night until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Other videos showed protesters throwing water bottles at the police lined up to protect a courthouse that was the focus of violent attacks on Monday.

Blake’s mother asked through a statement by his cousin that the public remain peaceful despite the heightened tensions surrounding the incident.

Here’s a local news video about the order:

[embedded content]

Kenosha police officers shot an individual after responding to domestic incident



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

