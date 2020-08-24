https://hannity.com/media-room/wisconsin-update-police-officer-smashed-with-brick-seriously-injured-during-overnight-riots/
CHAOS ON CAMPUS: University of Wisconsin to Punish Student Protesters
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.19.17
The University of Wisconsin approved a controversial policy over the weekend, outlining the campus’s restrictions regarding protesting students and saying those who “disrupt campus speeches” will be disciplined and possibly expelled.
According to the Associated Press, the university’s leadership announced the new measures on Friday, saying they would suspend and expel students who commit multiple violations of the school’s free speech policies.
The new rules state that students who “disrupt” free speech rallies or events will be suspended after their second offense, and expelled if caught protesting three times; urging faculty members and the student body to experience “all sides” of the political debate.
“Perhaps the most important thing we can do as a university is to teach students how to engage and listen to those with whom they differ,” said President Ray Cross. “If we don’t show students how to do this, who will? Without civil discourse and a willingness to listen and engage with different voices, all we are doing is reinforcing our existing values.”
The school’s decision comes after months of student protests at the University of California at Berkeley over conservative and right-wing speeches and rallies; with many protests turning violent. The demonstrations prompted calls from conservatives around the country to gain equal access to University speaking tours as their liberal counterparts.
Liberals on the campus are calling the guidelines “restrictive,” saying the new policy will “suppress free speech.”
“Who’s going to show up to a protest if they think they could be potentially expelled?” asked Democratic State Rep. Chris Taylor, whose district includes the school’s campus.
ADD IT TO THE LIST: Hillary Says She Was ‘TOO SERIOUS’ for American Voters in 2016
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.03.19
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her 3-year-long excuses tour this week; telling The View she was probably “too serious” for American voters.
“You know, I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person but I think I probably came across as too serious,” Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s The View
“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief,” she said. “And, so, I may have over corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, ‘Why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that.’ I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility and it was such that, you know, maybe I wasn’t as loose or open as I could have been. I take responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well.”
Hillary Clinton says she “probably came across as too serious” in the 2016 election.
“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office.” https://t.co/RvxQOidDMF pic.twitter.com/JzkW6lWx0D
— The View (@TheView) October 3, 2019
Clinton offered another set of excuses weeks ago; blaming her 2016 defeat on the US Supreme Court.
“The Congress is supposed to legislate based on evidence and facts, which we did. And then it gets up to the Supreme Court and they say, ‘No, you don’t need that anymore. We don’t need that voting rights stuff,” said Clinton during a speech in Alabama.
“I was the first person who ran for president without the protection of the Voting Rights Act and I will tell you it made it makes a really big difference and it doesn’t make a difference in Alabama and Georgia, it made a difference in Wisconsin where the best studies that have been done said somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were turned away from the polls because of the color of their skin, because of their age, because of whatever excuse could be made up to stop a fellow American citizen from voting,” she added.