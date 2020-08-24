From Fox News:

Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening, two men were killed in the city in separate shootings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In one incident, a 30-year-old was fatally shot while sitting on a porch with a 32-year-old man. They were outside a home on West Morgan Street on the far South Side around 11 p.m. when two men approached them and opened fire, according to the Sun-Times.

The 32-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is reportedly in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead in a separate drive-by shooting around an hour later.

Neither man has been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigations are ongoing, according to the Sun-Times.

Less than six hours earlier, attendees leaving a funeral for a man reportedly killed in a shooting last week were fired upon by suspects in a speeding car.