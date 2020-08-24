https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/3-people-per-100000-currently-hospitalized-covid-cdc-drops-14-day-quarantine-travelers-democrat-states-keep-quarantines-place/

As the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID has dwindled over the past few weeks, the CDC finally recommended against 14 day quarantines for travelers.

The above chart from the CDC shows the number of deaths related to the China coronavirus which has drastically reduced. Along with this the number and related to it are the number of hospitalizations which have also dramatically reduced in the past few months and weeks. Now only 3 people per 100,000 are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Apparently, the CDC finally recognized this and announced today that it was no longer necessary for travelers between states or countries to observe a 14 day quarantine. FOX News reported:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dropped its recommendation for travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from trips overseas or out of state during the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC updated its guidelines on its website. Though the two-week recommendation was changed, the federal agency did caution travelers that they can still contract the novel coronavirus while traveling.

Democrat states don’t appear to care about the good news regarding the coronavirus as many of these states still have in place quarantines for travelers to their states. New York, the site of the worst COVID-19 mortality rate in the world has mandated quarantines from travelers from 33 states. Pennsylvania does the same for 17 states. The list goes on and on.

Let’s face it, the Democrat states don’t want the coronavirus to be over. They are too power hungry and crave control.

