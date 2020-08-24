https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/womens-lives-matter-message-goes-31-nations/

Women were first at the cradle, the Cross and the crypt where Christ rose. Jesus performed His first miracle at the request of His mother.

The church is called the Bride of Christ, longing for the return of her Bridegroom King.

Award-winning author and Christian activist Lee Grady believes that according to Scripture, women share equal worth but different function with their brothers in the Body of Christ. He loves the promise of Pentecost for the last days, that “sons and daughters shall prophesy” (Acts 2:17).

Then why is it that throughout the world women often have a “second class” role in ministering the grace of God? And why is there so much silence regarding the mistreatment, abuse, exploitation and denial of education plus privileges to females?

A former Charisma magazine editor, Grady wrestled with these questions for years before God commissioned him to shed some light into the darkness. Maybe having four daughters of his own factored into the equation.

Lee prayed and studied the Scriptures and eventually wrote a book that challenged scores of spiritually minded people. The title: “10 Lies the Church Tells Women.” The subtitle: “How the Bible Has Been Misused to Keep Women in Spiritual Bondage.”

Lee is an excellent writer and has done his homework. Some may disagree with a few points, but overall you hear the heart of God coming through the content to elevate sisters into the high calling of womanhood.

The Mordecai Project

One of the most moving and miraculous historical accounts in the Bible is that of a man who lived in what is now Iran and was not silent about the coming genocide of the Jews. Mordecai was a man of God who was courageous and bold as well as discerning regarding a looming threat on the horizon just as we must be in America with leftists in the Democratic Party seeking to establish a socialist state, tearing down America as she was founded on Judeo-Christian principles.

Mordecai identified an evil bureaucrat named Haman and appealed to his young cousin, Esther, to thwart the spiritual forces of darkness because of her position of influence with the king. After the people of God engaged in serious prayer and fasting for their deliverance (even as we must do in America today), Esther rose to the challenge and became the champion of righteousness who courageously engaged the king. She risked her life by her actions (even as we are called to do in standing for truth in our day), and the king responded to her plea that literally rescued the entire nation from destruction.

In the spirit of Mordecai, Lee Grady has gone to 31 nations to confront abuse, discrimination and exploitation of women. He works with courageous Christian leaders and people who are not content to sit on the sidelines in the face of evil forces. In India, Bolivia, Uganda and beyond, he communicates a biblical worldview and challenges listeners to liberate abandoned and abused women, establish domestic shelters and rescue the vulnerable from sex trafficking.

Words to Warriors for Christ

Since Lee began in campus ministry, he eventually was promoted by God to serve for over 18 years with Charisma magazine, one of America’s most widely distributed evangelical Christian publications. For 11 years he served as the magazine’s editor and from his writing, travel and interaction with senior Christian leaders from various parts of the world, he brings extraordinary insight and perspective to the people of God today.

Lee and I have enjoyed friendship that goes back about 40 years. I was blessed when he sat down to do four very encouraging podcasts with me for “Here’s the Deal” on the Charisma Podcast Network. These are golden opportunities to glean from Lee Grady on what God is saying to him and through him in these turbulent times.

Here’s a flyover of just a few of the inspirational thoughts he shared:

1. Four words God is emphasizing now.

During our global shutdown and cataclysmic crisis, “God does not want us wringing hands but rather raising hands in confident expectation to Him!”

Reading Psalm 2 and reminding ourselves that God is on His Throne and there is kingdom activity planned for this hour will encourage us greatly.

It’s critical that we embrace four words of direction from the Lord as the spiritual battle intensifies on our watch.

• RESET

• REFOCUS

• REFUEL

• RECONNECT

As you listen to the podcasts, you’ll hear Lee amplify all of these four directives that he believes are from God for us today. The last one about “reconnecting with the lost” is extremely inspirational as he tells of his recent turnaround and the conversion of an Indian man that led to the conversion of 11 more from this “divine appointment!”

2. Practical counsel in COVID crisis.

Restrictions set in place for California by Gavin Newsom, California governor and former mayor of San Francisco, alert people to leftist developments in cities that have implications for all of us now and in the coming days. Dr. Che Ahn of Harvest International Ministries and John MacArthur of Grace Community Church lead two of the churches suing the state over what they see as overreach and violation of constitutional rights regarding freedom of religion.

Lee gives practical counsel that will be helpful for pastors and church members. He wisely encourages us to recognize the importance of navigating different realities at this time while remaining supportive of governing authorities but not allowing civil leaders to hinder our constitutional rights and freedoms.

3. The spiritual battle raging over our nation: constitutional republic versus a socialist/communist country.

The stakes in the coming election could not be higher. We are engaged in something that will determine whether America remains as a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values or one that will succumb to the seduction of leftist ideology.

Anti-Christian values are being propagated by the Democratic Party, which has been hijacked and is no longer the party of our parents. The media, celebrities, athletes, politicians, educators and even church leaders have yielded to deceptive ideas of socialism that historically brought over 100 million deaths in the last century. Joe Biden is no “moderate” candidate but tragically an aging figurehead manipulated by party elites who want to take down America and transform it into a “utopian” society of BIG government and an anti-God platform.

As Christ-followers who are authentic, not counterfeit, the mandate of the Master is to be “salt,” preserving our culture from rot as barbarians are literally at the gates!

Here’s the Deal: When Christian leaders like Lee Grady take time out of their valuable schedules to share with us insights and lessons that are life-changing, it behooves us to seize the opportunity and read and listen to their wisdom. Let’s follow Jesus who said, “I must work the works of Him Who sent Me while it is day; night comes when no man can work” (John 9:4).

