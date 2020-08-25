https://www.westernjournal.com/abby-johnson-trump-win-will-see-half-states-outlaw-abortion/

As narratives are set in what appears to be a hotly contested 2020 presidential election, conservatives are leaning into progressive attempts to contrast the Republican and Democratic parties on the issue of abortion.

Pro-life activist Abby Johnson painted a vivid picture Tuesday on the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, detailing the “barbarity” of medical abortion and suggesting the potential for the procedure to become more prevalent as a result of the upcoming election “should compel you to action.”

“For most people who consider themselves pro-life, abortion is abstract,” Johnson said in her address. “They can’t conceive of the barbarity.”

“They don’t know about the ‘products of conception’ room in abortion clinics, where infant corpses are pieced back together to ensure nothing remains in the mothers’ wombs, or that we joked and called it the ‘pieces of children room,’” the activist said.

“For me, abortion is real. I know what abortion sounds like. I know what abortion smells like.”

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Reportedly Pranked Into Accepting Fake Dirt on Trump by Russians Posing as Greta Thunberg

As a former clinic director with abortion giant Planned Parenthood in Bryan, Texas, Johnson skyrocketed to prominence in the pro-life movement with the release of her memoir, “Unplanned,” an in-depth account of her departure from the industry after witnessing an abortion firsthand.

The activist pulled no punches in taking on her former employer Tuesday, speaking at length about the organization’s controversial roots.

Originally known as the American Birth Control League, Planned Parenthood was founded in 1921 by Margaret Sanger.

Do you agree with Johnson? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A popular voice in the 20th-century eugenics movement, Sanger was known for numerous essays praising breakthroughs in the field of contraceptives as a major development in efforts to quell “the rising stream of the unfit” by slowing reproduction among minority communities, impoverished communities and the mentally ill.

Such writings recently led Planned Parenthood North Central States to release a public statement disavowing Sanger’s ideology.

The organization as a whole, however, has not denounced its founder and remains a major player in lowering minority birth rates.

According to an official 2017-18 annual report, Planned Parenthood was responsible for 332,757 of the roughly 862,320 abortions conducted annually in 2017.

National data analyzed by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute in 2004 and 2014 revealed that between 61 percent and 66 percent of those abortions were likely performed on non-white mothers, given trends from the past two decades.

“I truly believed I was helping women,” Johnson said. “But things drastically changed in 2009. In April, I was awarded Planned Parenthood’s employee of the year award and invited to their annual gala where they present the Margaret Sanger Award, named for their founder.”

RELATED: Former Planned Parenthood Director Shares Preview of RNC Speech: ‘It’s Pretty Graphic’

“Now, Margaret Sanger was a racist who believed in eugenics. Her goal when founding Planned Parenthood was to eradicate the minority population,” she went on.

“Today, almost 80 percent of Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are strategically located in minority neighborhoods — and every year Planned Parenthood celebrates its racist roots by presenting the Margaret Sanger Award.”

According to The Hill, political experts and strategists in favor of deregulating abortion have grown increasingly supportive of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in recent weeks.

From an about-face on government abortion funding restrictions through the Hyde Amendment to the selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as a running mate, Biden telegraphed a push toward the progressive left throughout his time on the trail this past year.

This, coupled with successful left-wing efforts to primary pro-life Democrats like Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois, has reportedly only left abortion proponents more confident “there has never been more momentum” toward seeing their agenda fully realized, including through repealing Hyde.

“There’s lots of evidence that the current is moving in our direction,” said Ronald Newman, the national political director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“We see ourselves as being very much within striking distance of the finish line on this.”

Such rhetoric has gone a long way in mobilizing pro-life activists and voters, many of whom have voiced concerns a defeat for President Donald Trump would leave the movement on its back heel against rapid legislative expansion of abortion protections nationwide.

In a Tuesday interview with The Western Journal prior to her convention speech, Johnson addressed these concerns, suggesting the choice was “clear” for pro-life voters come November.

“We have a vote for either President Trump, who has really set a record number of policies protecting the unborn, or we have a vote for two of the most radical pro-abortion candidates that we’ve ever seen,” Johnson said.

The activist and former abortion industry insider went on to say the Biden administration would be a rubber stamp on the American left’s abortion agenda, elevating activist judges to the nation’s highest courts and fighting to overturn several years of nationwide legislative gains for the pro-life movement.

“A lot is at stake,” Johnson said. “I believe that in the next four years we will see two liberal openings on the Supreme Court.”

“If we fill those with pro-life justices, I believe that in our lifetime we will see an overturning of [Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton], which will turn abortion back to the states, where it should be in the first place. And I think that we will see at least half the states in the United States make abortion illegal and that will save hundreds of thousands of babies every year,” Johnson said.

“If we see a Biden-Harris victory, we are looking at every state legislative gain that we have been able to accomplish over the past decade,” the activist continued. “They will single-handedly come in and they will undo all of that legislation.

“We need people getting out and voting — and voting for life.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

