https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/al-gore-trump-refuses-concede-military-will-take/

They’re really coming out of the woodwork, aren’t they?

Al Gore says if President Trump refuses to accept a loss in the presidential election, the U.S. military will take him out of the White House.

The former vice president, who lost to George W. Bush in 2000, sat down for an online interview with Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen J. Adler.

What if Trump declares the results illegitimate, Adler asked him.

“I don’t know,” Gore said. “But it’s important to say that it’s really not up to him. I hear people saying, ‘Well, would he accept that decision?’ Well, it doesn’t matter because it’s not up to him. Because at noon on January 20th, if a new president is elected… the police force, the Secret Service, the military, all of the executive branch officers, will respond to the command and the direction of the new president.”

Gore added: “I’m hoping that it will be a decisive victory [for Biden], but I don’t want to get ahead of myself, because like a lot of people in my political party, I felt kind of optimistic four years ago, and we all saw what happened. So I don’t think anybody who is a partisan for Biden or [Kamala] Harris are going to be relaxing or coasting just because they have a lead in the polls right now.”

As usual, Gore isn’t original. Biden said last month he is “absolutely convinced” that the military would remove Trump from the White House if he refuses to leave after losing November’s election.

“This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden warned in an interview on The Daily Show. “It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern.”

Asked whether he’s thought about what would happen if he wins but Trump decides not to leave the White House, Biden responded: “Yes I have.”

“I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

