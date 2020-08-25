http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iuNZNzMrunE/

Former Vice President Al Gore said Tuesday in a virtual interview with Reuters that “it doesn’t matter” whether President Donald Trump accepts an election defeat, stating that the U.S. military will “respond to the command” of the next president come Inauguration Day.

A transcript is as follows:

STEPHEN ADLER: Do you think if President Trump loses in November, he will concede essentially in the same spirit you conceded?

AL GORE: I don’t know, but it’s important to say that it’s really not up to him. I hear people saying, “Well, would he accept that decision?” Well, it doesn’t matter because it’s not up to him. Because at noon on January 20th, if a new president is elected — I hope Joe Biden is elected — and if that is the case, the police force, the Secret Service, the military, all of the executive branch officers, will respond to the command and the direction of the new president. It will no matter if Donald Trump accepts it, personally or not.

I’m hoping that it will be a decisive victory, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself, because like a lot of people in my political party, I felt kind of optimistic four years ago, and we all saw what happened. And so, I don’t think anybody who is a partisan for Biden or [Kamala] Harris are going to be relaxing or coasting just because they have a lead in the polls right now.