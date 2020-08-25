https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alpha-news-rebecca-brannon-assaulted-by-minneapolis-marxists/
Rebecca Brannon was harassed and assaulted by Minneapolis Democrats last night
Reaction on twitter…
*Explicit Language Warning – Video footage of assault on photojournalist @RebsBrannon last night in downtown Minneapolis while covering protests.
Her phone was stolen & destroyed but this footage was recovered.
The video abruptly ends when the phone was ripped from her hands. pic.twitter.com/hSvNo46dBE
— Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 25, 2020
My phone was recovered by Security – it was found in the plaza fountain this morning.
The footage of the assault has been salvaged from my SD card.
A police report has been filed and I will be uploading the footage
1/2 pic.twitter.com/0a9EEr9b4c
— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 25, 2020
Bonus Clip — Footage from last week in Hugo, Minnesota