Amazon Prime Video did not offer a live stream of the Republican National Convention during primetime on Monday after it livestreamed all four nights of the Democratic National Convention last week.

The RNC blackout meant that Amazon Prime subscribers couldn’t watch the first night of the convention through the Prime Video mobile app or through Fire TV devices. Breitbart News made multiple attempts to search for a primetime RNC livestream on Amazon but only found archived RNC footage from earlier in the day.

Multiple Amazon Prime subscribers took to social media to complain about the RNC blackout Monday evening. Amazon’s official customer service Twitter account said that its RNC livestream for Monday covered the period from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The live-stream today was from 9 – 10:30 am EST. ^AT — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) August 25, 2020

Searching for RNC coverage on Amazon also proved to be more difficult than searching for DNC footage. A search for the term “DNC” brought up Amazon’s livestreams from all four days of the Democratic National Convention last week, while an “RNC” search failed to return anything related to Monday’s convention.

Users had to use the full search term “Republican National Convention” to find anything RNC-related.

Amazon, which did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News, has had a long-standing feud with President Donald Trump over issues including taxes and the U.S. Postal Service. The commander in chief is currently warring with Amazon, accusing Jeff Bezos’ company of using the U.S. Postal Service as a cheap delivery mechanism for its packages.

Last week, President Trump tore into Amazon in an interview on Fox News.

“Amazon and other companies like it, they come and they drop all of their mail into a post office,” the president said in an interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends. “They drop packages into the post office by the thousands and then they say, ‘Here, you deliver them.’ We lose $3 and $4 a package on average. We lose massive amounts of money.”

The company is also fighting the Trump administration over a $10 billion cloud computing Pentagon contract that the White House awarded to competitor Microsoft.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns the far-left Washington Post, which has positioned itself as an anti-Trump outlet.

