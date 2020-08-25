http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7RHV5s8EWbc/and-on-the-first-day.php

American Spectator publisher Melissa McKenzie assesses last night’s speeches at the Republican National Convention. “[T]here were some great speeches,” she writes in her overnight email update. “Here’s my ranking in order”:

Maximo Alvarez: Immigrant. His video is [here]. Deserves a listen. Tim Scott, Senator from South Carolina. Excellent. Tie: Nikki Haley/Don Jr. The speech that had D.C. fawning over: Nikki Haley’s. Of course. She’s the return to normal that so many GOP establishment types yearn for. She’s also the kind of politician that the Left fears and so their loathing was all over Twitter, too. She’s a likable woman politician. The Left could catch a clue. Their strident harpies make all women candidates look bad. Still, though, I’m not sure anyone has anything to worry about. The more charismatic conservative woman spoke earlier today and that’s South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem. I can’t find her video anywhere, but she did great.

I hope to come back to Haley. This morning let’s go with Herschel Walker’s remarks (video in tweet below, quoted here by Tim Haimes/RCP). I read that Herschel is 58 years old. Does he look older than 30? He must be doing something right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

