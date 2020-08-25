https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/25/aoc-tried-to-mock-the-gop-on-twitter-it-did-not-go-well-n838414

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez decided it would be a good idea to mock the GOP for its decision not to update the 2016 Republican Party Platform—a decision that was predictably mischaracterized by the media—by taking a swipe at the GOP mascot.

“Honestly elephants deserve so much better than to be a mascot for this,” she tweeted.

Honestly elephants deserve so much better than to be a mascot for this — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020

Really, AOC? That’s the best you could come up with? Did she not realize what would happen next?

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign and attorney to President Trump, was happy to point out the obvious, which apparently went over the head of poor AOC:

Asses, however, represent your party quite well. https://t.co/wuY4JWZZy6 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 25, 2020

Others also responded to AOC about how appropriate the DNC mascot is.

Elephants, never forget! Donkeys, represent asses! — JT (@JT80153904) August 25, 2020

And the jacka$$ logo suites you and your smile quite well. — @TheTimesArePrecious (@forSomethingIs1) August 25, 2020

But a jackass fits the Democrats perfectly — Louis Hitchcox (@LHitchcox) August 25, 2020

You could be right. On the other hand an ass is the perfect mascot of National Dems. — Norm Albanese (@RInative) August 25, 2020

Asses fit well for Demorats 👍🏻 and no, that’s not a misspelling. — Princess Bulldog (@PerfectByGrace) August 25, 2020

It’s hard to give a jackass a bad name but you sure are doing a hell of a job. — Gator Bait (@THEotherRumble) August 25, 2020

Asses, on the other hand, suit you quite well. 🤣🤣🤣 — Scott (@Gun_Nutt) August 25, 2020

Sorry, AOC, your attempt at an epic burn turned out to be another epic fail.

_____

