On the first night of the Republican National Convention, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez decided it would be a good idea to mock the GOP for its decision not to update the 2016 Republican Party Platform—a decision that was predictably mischaracterized by the media—by taking a swipe at the GOP mascot.

“Honestly elephants deserve so much better than to be a mascot for this,” she tweeted.

Really, AOC? That’s the best you could come up with? Did she not realize what would happen next?

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign and attorney to President Trump, was happy to point out the obvious, which apparently went over the head of poor AOC:

Others also responded to AOC about how appropriate the DNC mascot is.

Sorry, AOC, your attempt at an epic burn turned out to be another epic fail.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

