Since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening, Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been overtaken by riots, fires, and destruction. It has become so bad that the state’s governor had to call out the National Guard to help.

These are not the “peaceful protests” the media have told Americans to expect when it comes to Black Lives Matter events. These demonstrations are full-on mayhem and chaos.

Most Americans would hope that civil rights activists would be pushing for peace, for civility, for the preservation of citizens’ rights and property. But if Shaun King is their activist of choice, they will disappointed.

King is not just refusing to call for peace — he appears to be advocating for the chaos.

What did he say?

The very night that Blake was shot in the back seven times by at least one police officer and unrest began to build, King took to Twitter to essentially fan the flames and push people to take down the police.

“Nah. I’m not going to call for peace,” King began. “We’ve tried peace. For years.”

“Y’all don’t understand that language,” he added.

Then he made clear his and his fellow radical activists’ view to take apart the police, to pull down the “system.”

“We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing,” he continued. “It’s NOT broken. It was built to work this way.”

And then things got ominous.

“And mayhem is the consequence,” King wrote. “You earned it.”

He doubled down less than an hour later, saying the firing and arrest of the cop who shot Blake would not be enough — “not even close.”

“The cop who repeatedly shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his babies needs to be fired and arrested in the next 24 hours. PERIOD,” King said. “But what I am telling you, is that we’ve crossed a point where that’s not even close to being all we’re calling for.”

“Not at all,” he added.

Then, on Monday morning, King reiterated his call to dismantle the police.

“Last night, here in Louisville, we were literally with the family of Breonna Taylor when we learned of the horrible shooting of Jacob Blake,” King wrote. “The cycle of police violence in this country must be broken. A body camera won’t do it. The whole system must be dismantled.

In case you missed it …

Blaze Media reporter Elijah Schaffer ran in to a Kenosha rioter late Monday night who appeared to support the King view that the police must be taken down and that peace was no longer an option.

While Schaffer was filming the chaotic goings-on in Wisconsin, an unidentified black male pulled out a gun and pointed it at Schaffer and his camera “while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now,” the Blaze reporter said.

