Children have a greater risk of being struck dead by lightning or dying in a car wreck than dying from Coronavirus.

The mortality rate for those under 24 years of age is almost nil.

More children die in car wrecks and by drowning each year than the coronavirus.

And studies in Europe found that children have pose little risk in spreading the coronavirus.

Despite these facts the medical elites in the US are forcing children to undergo an strict regimen to attend school this fall.

At what point do we call this child abuse?

