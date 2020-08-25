https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/point-call-covid-school-regulations-child-abuse-fauci-cdc-monsters/

As we have reported previously…

Children have a greater risk of being struck dead by lightning or dying in a car wreck than dying from Coronavirus.

The mortality rate for those under 24 years of age is almost nil.

Hysterical goal of “C19 eradication” in the UK/elsewhere & C19’s overall modest mortality risk in unhysterical perspective (h/t @toadmeister) https://t.co/78tEyyvvjK 1/9 pic.twitter.com/oREdKv4YXw — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) August 23, 2020

More children die in car wrecks and by drowning each year than the coronavirus.

TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Militants Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters in His Neighborhood (VIDEO)

And studies in Europe found that children have pose little risk in spreading the coronavirus.

Despite these facts the medical elites in the US are forcing children to undergo an strict regimen to attend school this fall.

At what point do we call this child abuse?

I find this photo heart breaking. What the hell have we done?https://t.co/ggFdM7Pe80 — Alistair Haimes (@AlistairHaimes) August 24, 2020

My grandson started back to school yesterday. He’s never been happier. Everything went smoothly. Coronavirus: Missing school is worse than virus for children – Whitty – BBC News https://t.co/dDJN869bPp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 25, 2020

Children need to be back in school – real school, not on line pretend school… https://t.co/Hk6O872ApH — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) August 25, 2020

School Boxes (Getty)

This is Thailand. Its disgusting to treat children like criminals. ‘The world’s strictest school social distancing: Thai kindergartners are sealed in perspex boxes at playtime while masks are mandatory for older kids in fight against coronavirus’https://t.co/Yah6bZ7hLV pic.twitter.com/L4GbRAt4bv — Nica 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@Nica72388914) August 21, 2020

Thankfully, the West isn’t being as careless with our children in the age of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/B1MiqylatC — Stephen K Johnson (@AhhMolina) August 24, 2020

This is legalized child abuse. This is the #NewNormal which paranoid, compliant adults are forcing on kids, under the color of #COVID19. Any teachers, educators supporting this, know you are actively participating in stunting these kids’ futures…#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/e9hmsmuUgD — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) August 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

