“Nobody knows” the full details of the events surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax TV on Tuesday, adding people should “wait for the investigation.”

Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police officers after walking away from officers and opening the door to his vehicle. The incident was captured on video, and although an officer can be heard yelling, “drop the knife,” it is unclear if Blake was holding anything at the time of the shooting.

Kerik, on “American Agenda” on Tuesday afternoon, recounted some of the details of the incident, noting “personally, when I watch the video, I see him reaching down into the car. I don’t see him getting into the car to leave.”

But he added, “here’s the thing: I don’t know. Nobody knows. The investigation has to be conducted by the city, or the county, or by the state, and I would assume, given today’s events around the country, I’m sure that the FBI and the Civil Rights division will look at this.

“So, there will be a number of investigations that have to be carried out, and I urge people, before you make some kind of decision on what happened, or what the police should’ve, could’ve or would’ve done, wait for the investigation to be concluded.”

