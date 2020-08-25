http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BeVcHsdi598/

Left-wing actress Bette Midler took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask where’s the neighbor who brutally beat Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY), as he delivered his speech at the Republican National Convention.

“Where’s [Rand Paul’s] neighbor when we need him?” tweeted Midler while senator Paul was delivering his speech at the RNC.

Where’s #RandPaul’s neighbor when we need him? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“I remember when [Rand Paul] called [Donald Trump] an ‘orange-faced windbag’ once,” added Midler in a follow-up tweet minutes later. “Did his neighbor beat him into a new person?”

I remember when #RandPaul called #DonaldTrump an “orange-faced windbag” once. Did his neighbor beat him into a new person? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Tuesday evening was not the first time Midler took to social media to summon Paul’s neighbor — who broke several of the senator’s ribs in his Kentucky yard in 2017 — and judging by her track record, it may not be the last.

In 2018, the Freak Show actress again asked where Paul’s neighbor was, this time, in response to the senator’s refusal to allow a vote to end debate on the government funding bill, by suggesting that his neighbor should violently beat Paul again. “Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him?” tweeted Midler while Paul spoke on the Senate floor about the proposed government funding bill.

In 2018, Paul’s neighbor Rene Boucher was sentenced to 30 days in prison for attacking him in a dispute over yard waste. Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Paul suffered broken ribs and a bruised lung from the attack.

In 2019, the Loose Women actress proclaimed that we should be “more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul.”

“I DO NOT promote violence but…” Bette Midler tweeted. “Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

