https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-brags-left-basement-says-will-win-staying-home-slams-trump-holding-campaign-events/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir that aired Sunday that he can beat President Trump by staying home and holding virtual campaign events, but bragged that he has left his basement. Biden also slammed Trump for traveling and holding events, saying that people have gotten the COVID-19 China coronavirus and died from attending Trump events.

Edited video posted by ABC (transcript below):

Transcript via ABC News:

TRENDING: Democrat Leader Talcum X Calls for More Violence and Complete Dismantling of US Police after Last Night’s Kenosha Riots

MUIR: I want to ask you both about the next 70 days, not much time left. We saw the president just this week during the convention, he traveled to Pennsylvania, he traveled to Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, all of that while you were making your case to the American people. I understand the restrictions of COVID and campaigning in this time, but can you win a presidential election from home?

BIDEN: We will. We’re going to follow the science, what the scientists tell us. We’ve been able to travel places when we’ve been able to do it in a way that we don’t cause the congregation of large numbers of people. Look what happened with his, his events, people die, people get together, they don’t wear masks, they end up getting COVID, they end up dying, one of his strongest supporters– Anyway, the point is that this is about the science. This is about the, look, the whole issue of getting the economy under control and having it grow again cannot occur until we in fact get COVID under control.

MUIR: So when you hear the president say this guy’s afraid to leave his basement.

BIDEN: Guess what. I have left my basement, and — but in the meantime 500 million people have watched what I’ve done out of my basement. And guess what? People are listening, people are listening. It’s about being responsible. For example, I was initially going to do the convention from up at where –I was the chairman of the Constitution Center, up in – up in Philadelphia, but Philadelphia has a rule — Pennsylvania’s rule, no more than 25 people congregating. So I decided I can’t do that. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to listen to the scientists, and we did it down here, and we’ve done it in a way that has been safe and secure. That’s how we’re going to be. I went to — I’ve gone around the country. I’ve been — I’ve been to Texas. I’ve been around, but doing it in a way that I am not going to have thousands of people show up not wearing masks and infecting one another.