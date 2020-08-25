https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-dems-respond-to-rnc-accuse-trump-republicans-of-divisive-fear-mongering

Joe Biden and the Democrats delivered their rebuttal to the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday night by accusing their opposition of fear-mongering.

“Trump’s chaotic convention highlights the failed leadership of the GOP in the White House and the Senate,” the party tweeted. “They oversaw a failed pandemic response and sat on their hands as families cried out for relief. We need to vote them out.”

Biden for President deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement that President Donald Trump revealed no plan to deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic and has resorted to “divisive fear-mongering.”

“If you tuned into the Republican convention tonight looking for some indication from President Trump that he has a strategy to contain the coronavirus, you’re still waiting. Instead, what you heard tonight was a parade of dark and divisive fear-mongering designed to distract from the fact that Donald Trump does not have an affirmative case to make to the American people about why he should be re-elected,” said Bedingfield, as reported by Fox News.

“The truth is that his failed leadership has needlessly cost over 177,000 Americans their lives, tens of millions of Americans their jobs, and left the United States the hardest hit country by the pandemic in the whole world,” she added. “Yet six months into this crisis, he still doesn’t have what Joe Biden proposed months ago: a plan to get us out.”

The Biden campaign also posted an ad featuring many of the Republicans featured on the first night, such as Nikki Haley, denouncing Trump during the 2016 presidential election. Haley, for instance, was quoted as saying, “[Trump] is everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten.”

During her actual speech at the 2020 convention, Haley praised Trump for always putting “America first.”

“Donald Trump has always put America first, and he has earned four more years as president,” she said. “It was an honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States ambassador to the United nations. Now the UN is not for the faint of heart. It’s a place where dictators, murderers and thieves denounce America, and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills.”

“Well, president Trump put an end to all of that. With his leadership, we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do,” she continued. “We stood up for America and we stood against our enemies. Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history. Obama and Biden let Iran get away with murder and literally sent them a plane full of cash.”

Former Dallas Cowboys player Herschel Walker also denounced characterizations of President Trump as a racist, recalling his growing up in the Deep South.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” Walker said. “The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

