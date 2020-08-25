https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-mob-surrounds-liberal-woman-dc-restaurant-screaming-white-silence-violence-demanding-show-solidarity-video/

A Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights on Monday night confronted white diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity.

A black woman Monday night led several hundred protesters through DC’s Columbia Heights to protest the shooting of alleged sex offender Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The black activist asked the white protesters to step forward.

This direction was given more than once, according to WaPo writer Fredrick Kunkle.

The mob screamed in a liberal woman’s face, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding she show her solidarity.

Chuck Modiano, the young man seen screaming at the woman identified himself as a reporter for Deadspin.

According to WaPo, the woman, Lauren Victor, refused to raise up her fist in solidarity because she felt like she was under attack.

Victor told WaPo that she has been marching with Black Lives Matter for weeks but she felt that something was wrong about being coerced to show support.

“In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” Victor said, adding that she also could understand their anger. “I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me,” she said. “I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks.”

The Black Lives Matter mob also harassed, screamed at, flipped off and abused a young white couple sitting outside at an outdoor restaurant.

The BLM mob was OUTRAGED that the young white couple would not raise the black power fist in support of the Marxist BLM movement.

Do they actually believe this helping race relations?

