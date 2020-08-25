http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/frwHdsPCxTs/

Black Lives Matter protesters heckled diners seated on patios at various restaurants in Northwest Washington, DC, on Monday evening, demanding that they raise their fists in support of the movement, according to video posted on social media.

A video shows a large group of protesters — mostly white — surrounding two diners at a table on a restaurant patio, chanting, “White silence in violence.”

One of the two diners had her fist raised, but the other diner did not raise her fist. Protesters leaned towards her and shouted about a foot from her face, ignoring D.C. guidelines to socially distance at least six feet.

One white protester who screamed at her was seen with her mask slipping beneath her nose and not fully covering her mouth.

The incident harassing diners was only one of several on Monday, and followed a weekend where BLM protesters harassed diners in Northwest Washington, DC, which is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the city.

Earlier in the day, protesters harassed diners at a Mexican Restaurant in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, allegedly demanding that they raise their fists. They heckled a young white couple who did not put their fists up.

The protests on Monday were in support of Jacob Blake, a young black man who scuffled with police, reached in his vehicle, and then was shot by a police officer in Wisconsin. He is reportedly in stable condition.

