Rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, torched the Danish Brotherhood Lodge in a night of violence a day after police shot and killed a black man, Jacob Blake, 29, triggering a new round of Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, many violent.

According to its website, the Danish Brotherhood Lodge “is an organization dedicated to charitable endeavours both locally and nationally.” The website adds: Being Danish is not a requirement for renting our establishment or membership.”

According to the local Kenosha News, “About 40 people watched the fire get set and some were in tears at the scene.”

It was the second night of riots, looting, and arson in the city. The National Guard was deployed and an 8:00 p.m. curfew was in place, but few rioters seemed to obey it.

“We’ll burn your stuff down too.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

There were also reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood of nearby Milwaukee as homeowners confronted demonstrators:

A homeowner in Milwaukee, Wisconsin fired a warning shot at protesters in his neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/YAEHDfcBBk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Protests broke out in other cities across the nation on Monday evening.

The Republican National Convention criticized Democrats for encouraging unrest over the past few months. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was wanted for sexual assault and other charges. Biden did not condemn the violence.

