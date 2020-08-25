https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-supporter-kenosha-protesters-target-amazon

A Black Lives Matter supporter with nearly 90,000 Twitter followers posted a message Tuesday to “protesters” in Kenosha, Wisconsin, apparently suggesting that they target a local Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The tweet reads: “looks like #Kenosha has one of these. protestors should definitely not go there.” The tweet also includes the address of the Amazon Fulfillment Center along with the hashtag “KenoshaUprising.”

The poster — @tommiesunshine — uses “#BlackLivesMatter” as his Twitter account heading and calls himself a “sub-cultural historian” and a “raver/activist/protester” who is “15yrs sober.”

He follows up his original tweet with some leftist meanderings: “if there was no Amazon then how would people get all of those Capitalistic things that no one needs delivered same day/next day? disrupting the flow of Capitalism could ruin people’s lives. what would we do without Capitalism?”

How did folks react?

While some of the poster’s followers appreciated his sentiments, others weren’t at all down with them:

“Hell yeah burn down the place that probably employs a quarter of the town’s actual working people,” one user noted. “Definite good way to get people on your side and stop them from being racist.”

“Looting is for degenerate bottom feeders. F*** off,” another user reacted.

“Washed up DJ with no talent stoking racial flames because no one pays attention to him anymore,” another commenter noted. “Aging sucks doesn’t it Tommie?”

“How about we suffocate the black community burn down all [their] necessities and prevent them from getting everyday goods,” yet another user suggested sarcastically.

“Funny part is [Amazon founder and CEO Jeff] Bezos owns The Washington Post which has been fueling this bulls**t BLM narrative from the start,” another user pointed out.

Anything else?

Kenosha has been in chaos since Sunday night following the police-involved shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake. His father said he’s now paralyzed from the waist down.

The riots, fires, and destruction has gotten so bad that Wisconsin’s governor called out the National Guard to help. Some of the lowlights have included:

