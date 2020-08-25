http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eEdnX5fAW2Y/black-lives-matter-thugs-attack-journalist.php

Alpha News is an independent, Minnesota-based organization that covers stories the local press would rather ignore. Among other things, its intrepid journalists were the main source for video of the riots that devastated Minneapolis earlier this Summer.

Last night, Alpha journalist Rebecca Brannon was covering a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Minneapolis when she was accosted and assaulted by a vicious group of BLM zealots. One woman struck Brannon repeatedly, and attacked her with a construction cone. Ultimately, the BLM thugs stole Brannon’s phone, with which she had been videoing them, and threw it into a fountain. The phone was destroyed but Brannon was later able to recover video of the incident from the phone’s SD card.

Here is the chilling footage of BLM thugs assaulting a reporter on the street, without–sadly–any sign of law enforcement in sight:

*Explicit Language Warning – Video footage of assault on photojournalist @RebsBrannon last night in downtown Minneapolis while covering protests. Her phone was stolen & destroyed but this footage was recovered. The video abruptly ends when the phone was ripped from her hands. pic.twitter.com/hSvNo46dBE — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 25, 2020

It is easy to understand why Black Lives Matter activists do not want to be filmed by an independent journalist. If more people understood that BLM is a violent, Marxist organization, its support would evaporate quickly.

