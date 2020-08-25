https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-exclusive-minnesota-senator-amy-klobuchar-brags-calling-university-minnesota-president-urging-shut-big-ten-football-video/

Minnesota Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar admitted on national TV that she contacted a Big Ten official to shut down Big Ten football this fall.

Klobuchar admitted to calling a Minnesota Big Ten official to shut down the football season. On FOX News Special Report Brett Baier started his conversation with Klobuchar by noting that the Big Ten shut down football and asked her if it was a political issue.

Klobuchar responded as follows:

Amy Klobuchar: Um, oh no, I actually talked to the University of Minnesota President about this. President [Joan T. A.] Gabel I like her a lot and she actually tried everything to make things open as much as we can including classes at the university. But you know what – you have to keep people safe and we know that these large crowds and people together are what’s causing these outbreaks and it’s sad because we all want to be together. We all want to get back.

As we reported earlier, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, formerly with the Minnesota Vikings’ front office, shut down Big Ten football for the season a few weeks ago. The Commissioner besmirched the police after George Floyd’s death in May. Surprisingly the Big Ten Chancellors didn’t fire him at that time. Especially after considering that most the alumni and citizens in the Midwest in Big Ten country support the police and respect their incredibly difficult jobs.

Next Commissioner Warren came out and pushed his political beliefs regarding diversity of color in a report at Yahoo.com:

Warren, 56, came to the Big Ten from the Minnesota Vikings’ front office. He’s arguably the most influential and powerful minority in all of college athletics. And his early actions from the Big Ten chair portend that he can become one of the most influential leaders in all of college athletics, which glaringly lacks diversity in leadership and coaching positions.

Next came the Big Ten’s fall sports season and this is big in the Big Ten. The universities make millions in college football which ends up paying for smaller sports and women’s sports for the rest of the year. But after sending out the league’s schedule, Warren suddenly decided a few days later to ‘postpone’ all sports (to God knows when) through the remainder of the year.

ESPN reported:

The Big Ten has faced significant backlash over the timing of the decision, which came just six days after the league announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule on the Big Ten Network. Coaches, athletic directors, fans and parents have publicly and privately expressed frustration and outrage at a lack of communication and explanation about the about-face.

Big Ten football brings in massive revenues for member universities in the conference which support these institutions for the entire year.



Warren claimed:

“The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts,” Warren wrote in his first public comments since announcing the league’s decision on Aug. 11. “Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”

As we pointed out, a picture from the CDC shows how much at risk the athletes in the Big Ten with the Coronavirus:

Look at the line for the number of deaths related to those under the age of 24 (for the Big Ten Commissioner and Chancellors this would be every single football player in the Big Ten).

That’s right – basically no deaths at all related to COVID-19 in the US for individuals under the age 24.



Now there’s a question as to whether there was even a vote on ending sports for the year by the Big Ten:

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour questioned whether any sort of vote on the whole sordid deal took place. And it’s not just her. Minnesota president Joan Gabel also made comments alluding to the absence of any real vote.

This mess already has ramifications. The University of Nebraska just announced furloughing more than 50 and is implementing salary reductions due to a now $100 million budget hole. The University of Iowa has now dropped four sports and announced it is in deep financial trouble as a result of Warren’s politics.

It’s also reported that every single athletic director in the Big Ten wanted to play fall football. Every single one, but they were not given a voice in the decision to play football – only Warren was, and he and the chancellors decided to kill the season!

And finally to top it all off, Commissioner Warren has a son who is going to play ball this year at Mississippi State in the SEC.

If Commissioner Warren was really concerned about the health of athletes related to COVID-19, he wouldn’t allow his son to play sports in the SEC!

We weren’t sure who was behind shutting down Big Ten football. Now it looks like Democrats like Amy Klobuchar led the charge to kill all sports in the Big Ten for 2020. The shame is the Big Ten Chancellors listened to her.



