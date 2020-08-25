https://www.theblaze.com/news/medical-examiner-george-floyd-fentanyl

New filings in the case against the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd show that a medical examiner said Floyd had enough fentanyl in his system that it could have been lethal.

The report from the Hennepin County medical examiner released on Tuesday details his comments about the results of the toxicology test on Floyd.

“That is a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances,” the report read.

However, the report reiterated the medical examiner’s opinion that there were a multitude of causes contributing to his death.

“[Dr. Andrew Baker] said that if Mr. Floyd had been found dead in his home (or anywhere else) and there were no other contributing factors he would conclude that it was an overdose death,” said the June 1 memo, according to KMSP-TV.

The release was a part of a request from the attorneys representing Tou Thao, one of the former Minneapolis police officers facing charges in the death of Floyd, 46.

An independent autopsy of Floyd ordered by his family found that he died from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” and it reported evidence of “neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.” That finding was released in June by an attorney for the family that also claimed that no other medical issue contributed to his death.

Thao, along with two other former police officers, is facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Derek Chauvin, the former officer recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was charged with second-degree murder.

A previously released report from the same medical examiner’s office found that Floyd had also recently used methamphetamine before his death.

The controversial death of Floyd on May 25 led to Black Lives Matter protests erupting all over the nation, some of which turned into violent rioting and looting. Critics of the law enforcement system said the case was emblematic of the racist bias in society.

