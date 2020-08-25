https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/not-cancelled-amazing-covington-catholics-nick-sandmann-tells-story-first-time-rnc-convention-video/

Former Covington Catholic High School Student Nick Sandmann finally told his story tonight at the RNC 2020 Convention.

In January 2019 the liberal media branded a group of innocent Catholic boys in MAGA hats at the March for Life in Washington DC as hateful racists.

The media ran with the false narrative that the children abused and harassed a Native American man who was beating a drum in a kid’s face.

The entire media narrative was incorrect and manufactured but the liberal mainstream media didn’t care.

The children received numerous violent death threats and the school faced threats of shootings and bombings.

In July Nick Sandmann’s attorneys settled with the Washington Post.

According to one of Nick’s attorney who contacted The Gateway Pundit — Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Washington Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor’s notes.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Sandmann and his attorneys still have lawsuits still pending against:

ABC

NBC

CBS

The New York Times

Gannett

The Rolling Stone.

Good luck Nick!

You must watch as Nick Sandmann tells his story for the first time.

