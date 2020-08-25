https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/carter-page-says-hes-pushing-back-against-narratives?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Carter Page, a Navy veteran who secretly assisted the CIA and FBI for years, said his government service “all got used against me for sheer political purposes” when the Obama administration investigated him for now-discredited allegations of Russia collusion.

Page spoke this week to Just the News about his new book, “Abuse and Power: How an Innocent American Was Framed in an Attempted Coup Against the President,” and his effort to counter the false narratives perpetrated by the news media, Democrats and even an FBI lawyer who falsified a document to hide his CIA assistance.

“They were spying on countless other members of the Trump campaign and supporters of President Trump, and it really went all the way up to the president himself,” Page said in an interview with the John Solomon Reports podcast.

Page said that in his he seeks to correct the record regarding the “terrible abuses” directed at undermining Donald Trump’s candidacy and presidency.

He said that “beyond civil liberties and just the election interference that this represented,” he believes the “obstruction” that Trump has faced during his tenure is the largest problem.

But Page also said that the president has managed to accomplish “so much” in the face of “extraordinary headwinds.”

He hopes that Congress and the American people will push to ensure that this sort of debacle never occurs again.

