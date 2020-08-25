https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/charlotte-black-lives-matter-rioters-march-street-chanting-f-ck-jesus-cover-street-preacher-silly-string-videos/

Black Lives Matter rioters in Charlotte marched down the street chanting “f-ck your Jesus” on Monday night.

The chant originally began as “cops killed Jesus,” but quickly took an anti-Christian turn.

The Queen City Nerve, a local paper covering the riot, tweeted that “Protesters chanting ‘Cops killed Jesus’ then ‘Fuck your Jesus’ to drown out the chants of Sam, who’s been walking alongside protesters yelling over them with ‘Jesus Saves’ as he’s done all four nights. He just got covered with silly string after this video.”

Protesters chanting “Cops killed Jesus” then “Fuck your Jesus” to drown out the chants of Sam, who’s been walking alongside protesters yelling over them with “Jesus Saves” as he’s done all four nights. He just got covered with silly string after this video. pic.twitter.com/IibUbKRf3v — Queen City Nerve (@queencitynerve) August 25, 2020

