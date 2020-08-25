https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/confirmed-china-launched-massive-social-media-campaign-march-get-countries-adopt-stringent-coronavirus-lockdowns-destroy-economies/

China released the coronavirus sometime in late 2019. By early March China was pushing countries around the globe to put in place economic shutdowns similar to what the CCP did in Wuhan. They clearly wanted the world to suffer economically from the virus.

One individual on Twitter put together a lengthy Twitter thread outlining the efforts China took to ensure the rest of the world would participate in shutdowns like China put in place in Hubei Province.

2/5 The fact that CCP’s disinformation campaign focused on Italy is crucial. Italy was the first country outside China to lock down. The rest of the world followed Italy’s lead.https://t.co/cZconliF2V — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) June 11, 2020

Italy was the first country China focused on. It was as if they knew if Italy did it, the rest of the world would fall in line.

4/5 Next, if you search for the URL of that fake Tweet (https: //twitter.com/manisha_kataki/status/1238007207700180992), you’ll find it retweeted by many accts around the world. Each acct is suspicious—they Tweet incessantly about COVID until Floyd’s death, then solely BLM. — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) June 11, 2020

China used Twitter to push this dastardly deed.

6/5 The day after @paulmozur‘s NYT article was published, @Twitter suspended over 170,000 fake Chinese accounts. But none of the fake accounts involved in the ring described above were suspended. This problem is much larger than Twitter acknowledges.https://t.co/TJ9xhCHLVx — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) June 12, 2020

China appears to still be able to do the same on Twitter.

8/5 Though CCP’s influence operations in media, politics, and academia were surreptitious, its stance in support of global adoption of COVID lockdowns was explicit. Here is China’s foreign spokesperson promoting strict social distancing among children:https://t.co/4I0JYfZ8Ej — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) June 17, 2020

China made a fool out of the world’s top medical personnel who then pushed for shutdowns as well.

10/5 “in fact, we have heard from federal, state, and even local officials that Chinese diplomats are aggressively urging support for China’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Yes, this is happening at both the federal and state levels.”https://t.co/B8Z8a6ISZs — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) July 8, 2020

The FBI’s Chris Wray has no credibility but he might be right on this one.

12/5 These Tweets were easily identified using leads in @paulmozur‘s NYT article. https://t.co/fQZQglpbOF Here, hundreds of fake accounts whine about “washing their hands” while China locks down. Nearly identical Tweets are made in many languages. fake Spanish Tweets— pic.twitter.com/B6P8UPVDFJ — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) July 14, 2020

Twitter deleted a number of accounts but China had already done what it wished to do.

14/5 In cooperation with FBI, National Science Foundation reports between 14-18 cases of undisclosed China financial ties. This is in addition to the 175 cases of undisclosed China financial ties earlier reported by the NIH, a much larger organization.https://t.co/qfrbXPZD1E — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) July 20, 2020

Sweden didn’t buy it and now they look like the smart ones although they paid a price on Twitter. Then one man fell in Wuhan and the world was in horror. At that time did you too wonder if it was even real?

16/5 The fall that shut down the world. This video of a Wuhan man “falling dead” from COVID went viral in January. Farcical, in hindsight.https://t.co/hvFlsAlKGB pic.twitter.com/EUGJPuw7D3 — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) August 4, 2020

China showed its lockdowns and then they got the WHO to help promote the lockdown insanity.

18/ @WHO was instrumental in pushing world leaders to adopt China’s lockdowns and insisting lockdowns not be lifted until strict tracing criteria were met. Bruce Aylward is the same WHO leader who disconnected a live interview when asked about Taiwan.https://t.co/MmAJ5TI1wn — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) August 6, 2020

South Dakata’s governor didn’t shut down and she was lambasted by China related Twitter users while governors in blue states that were compliant were praised.

20/ By contrast, the accounts heap praise on governors who tighten lockdowns, like Dan Andrews, gov of Victoria, AUS. Andrews’ long-time staffer attended a high-level CCP academy. An MP leading Andrews’ Belt & Road negotiations with Beijing lauded China’s handling of COVID. pic.twitter.com/nVd8O7XiYj — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) August 10, 2020

The UK too was targeted and soon complied.

22/ The bold-faced lie of lockdowns is “China controlled the virus.” It’s an obvious lie—China’s data is manifestly forged. But CCP normalizes this Orwellian lie by demanding every elite publication and journal repeat it, transforming the snake oil of lockdowns into “science.” pic.twitter.com/McZaPOeNKK — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) August 18, 2020

To this day China claims they contained the virus at 80,000 cases but everyone who knows China knows the data is garbage.

24/ Hard to think of any place more ill-suited to a total lockdown than Africa, but that’s exactly what CCP’s fake accounts demanded of South African President @CyrilRamaphosa on March 22. The next day, they got what they wanted, and Ramaphosa announced a total lockdown. pic.twitter.com/42DxxcbAwK — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) August 21, 2020

China even pushed South Africa to lock down. India was also a target.

25/ India is a key rival of China, so CCP disinformation there is especially nasty. On March 23, CCP’s army of fake accounts implored PM @PMOIndia to lock down India and order the army to “shoot on sight” to enforce it. The next day, Modi announced a destructive lockdown. pic.twitter.com/m66rarOFiE — MPS (@MichaelPSenger) August 24, 2020

It’s pretty clear today to the casual non-biased observer that lockdowns around the world were way over the top. The China coronavirus will go down as the world’s greatest farce ever if not in a hundred years. The Cardiff giant has nothing on these guys.

