A young child was captured on video raising his fist in support of Black Lives Matter as protesters in Washington, D.C., on Monday targeted diners on restaurant patios, demanding that they show their support, according to videos on social media.

The young boy appeared to be accompanied by his mother, who also had her fist raised. A protester could be heard saying, “Good job!” to the child.

Shouts of “No justice no peace!” were also heard in the background. The family was at the Jyoti Indian Cuisine restaurant on 18th Street Northwest.

Protesters were filmed on Monday interrupting diners seated on patios throughout the evening. They targeted a young white couple sitting on the patio at a Mexican restaurant who did not have their fists up, while other diners around them did.

Protesters were also filmed getting in the face of a white woman at another restaurant, shouting at her and chanting, “White silence is violence!” Her friend, seated at the same table, held her fist up.

Protesters in D.C. have increasingly been targeting diners at restaurants who, due to coronavirus restrictions, are being seated on patios.

The confrontations have led to at least one altercation between protesters and a white diner at a restaurant in Dupont Circle. Protesters labeled him a “Trump hat,” although he was not seen wearing a hat.

The diner shouted, “Get out of our neighborhood!” as protesters shouted and heckled him.

