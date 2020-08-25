https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/25/chuck-todd-biden-trump-black-voters-over-perform/

NBC’s Chuck Todd said Tuesday that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is concerned that President Donald Trump could “over perform” with black men.

Todd discussed the 2020 presidential election during NBC’s coverage of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night. (RELATED: Former Planned Parenthood Director Describes The Abortion That Changed Her Mind)

“I would say there is less red meat so far,” Todd said of the convention. “Last night was more of that. Tonight you are seeing a similar theme.”

“There is another focus, showcasing what President Trump is done on criminal justice reform,” he continued. “You know, both campaigns, guys, tell me that there is a chance that Donald Trump could over perform with African-American men. It’s a concern of the Biden campaign and it’s a focus of the Trump campaign.” (RELATED: Kanye West Calls Assumption That The Black Vote Is Democratic ‘A Form Of Racism And White Supremacy’)

“But a lot of this targeting here is something we talked about last night, trying to cut against this narrative that the president has been stoking racial tensions,” he added. “They have been trying to heal this, because they see this is a way back in with suburban voters.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.