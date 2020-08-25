https://www.dailywire.com/news/church-burned-down-during-anti-police-riots-in-wisconsin-report-says

A church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly burned down Tuesday night amid the violent anti-police riots that broke out across the city at the start of the week.

The violence started on Sunday after law enforcement officials shot Jacob Blake, 29, while responding to a domestic incident. Wisconsin authorities are investigating the shooting to see if there was any misconduct by any of the officers involved.

Hours later, riots and looting broke out across Kenosha and businesses were destroyed. A police officer was also reportedly knock out when he was struck with a brick.

The riots extended into the early morning hours on Monday and then picked up again on Monday night and extended into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

“Residents emerged from their houses around midnight to gape at billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. Lost in the blaze, neighbors said, was a mattress store, a storefront church, a Mexican restaurant and a cellphone store,” The New York Times reported. “Less than a mile away, a probation and parole office was also on fire.”

"Fires in Kenosha Reflect Anger After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake" "Lost in the blaze, neighbors said, was… a storefront church…" Nothing like burning a church to reflect anger.

