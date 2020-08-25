https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/cnn-analyst-asha-rangappa-decides-to-prove-nikki-haley-wrong-about-america-not-being-a-racist-country-by-being-a-flaming-racist/

Last night, Nikki Haley had the call to say that “America is not a racist country.”

Clearly she doesn’t know her place:

Wow, they sure got her!

Will CNN disavow this racist tweet from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa?

Good Lord.

It’s actually not an excellent point at all.

Evidently.

The FBI employing Asha Rangappa certainly helps to explain why the FBI is such a hot mess.

Setting out to prove Nikki Haley wrong about America not being a racist country by being a racist is a weird flex, but you go with that, liberals.

***

Update:

Well, “South Asians for Biden” have apparently had a change of heart:

The same cannot be said for Rangappa:

Keep digging, Asha. If you’re lucky, you’ll tunnel your way to obscurity.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...