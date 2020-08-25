https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/25/cnn-fact-checker-daniel-dale-gets-fact-checked-over-trump-and-302-great-supreme-court-justices/

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted that Donald Trump said at the RNC yesterday, “We’re going to end up with 302 great Supreme Court justices.”

Trump: “We’re going to end up with 302 great Supreme Court justices.” (Sic.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 24, 2020

Since he’s all about facts and all, maybe he can correct his erroneous tweet? The president actually said, “We ended up with 142 judges, and then we’ve added many, many, and we’re going to end up with 300, and two great Supreme Court justices.”

One of these is a real quote and the other is from CNN’s “fact checker” “We ended up with 142 judges, and then we’ve added many, many, and we’re going to end up with 300, and two great Supreme Court justices.” pic.twitter.com/n5HCPg3J6C — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 24, 2020

There’s even video, Daniel:

“300 new judges, by the end of the first term we will have appointed 300”

“We will have appointed 300.”

“We ended up with 142 judges, and then we’ve added many, many, and we’re going to end up with 300, and two great Supreme Court justices.”

CNN fact check: TRUMP SAID 302 LOL https://t.co/pDbj5CA8a0 pic.twitter.com/ihfvg5F0CK — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 24, 2020

We eagerly await the correction!

