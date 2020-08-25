https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/08/25/cnn-interrupts-gop-convention-6-times-first-night-2-dems

Night one of the Democratic National Convention saw only two interruptions from CNN, both of which were commercial breaks. But come Monday, night one of the Republican National Convention, CNN suddenly had a lot more to say; disrupting that convention a total of six times. Two of them were for commercial breaks and the rest featured their Zuckerville collective whining about the speakers; not even fact-checking just complaining.

Following the first commercial break, the first interruption to feature any so-called “analysis” saw chief political correspondent Dana Bash whining about a video of Trump speaking with health care professionals about the coronavirus. “Well, first of all, Wolf, they were really not socially distant, not wearing masks, standing there talking,” she nitpicked, ignoring the fact they were all tested.

She further complained (click “expand”):

Still, it is pretty telling that the focus for the President’s very first appearance at this convention was the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more people in America than in any other country in the world. Now, we’ve heard President Trump say the virus will disappear, and we have it under control. Well, tonight it was really clear that they’re acknowledging what sources have told me for some time that allies have been pushing the President to recognize, this coronavirus is where he is the most vulnerable and it is the dominant issue in this race. Wolf.

CNN then went to a commercial break.

After the speech from former prosecutor and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, then interrupted again to have shoddy CNN host Jake Tapper mock the speech. He also lied about the tone of the evening, suggesting there was nothing positive or optimistic about it so far and it was only for the base (Click “expand”):

You know, I can’t help but think that so much of this convention so far is great for Donald Trump’s base. And yet with a couple of exceptions is not even remotely reaching out to any voters in the middle. We’ve heard a lot of grievance really this evening. Some of them perhaps understandable, but we’ve heard from somebody who hates unions. We’re heard from somebody who hates Democratic leadership in Baltimore. We heard from the McCloskeys in St. Louis who certainly don’t like the ‘Black Lives Matter protesters. But we have yet to really hear much in terms of the positive, optimistic, hopeful message we were told.

After the stunning speech by Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez, Tapper broke in not to talk about the man who just spoke but to snipe at upcoming speakers, particularly former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

Speaking of how they could be the future of the Republican Party, Tapper chided: “Senator Scott and Ambassador Haley bring some measure of stature and, of course, diversity that Republicans are so eager to put on display at this and every convention. Both of them defenders of the President who have shown an occasional willingness to call him out politely as they carefully navigate their own political futures.” He also sneered at Donald trump Jr.

And following Trump Jr.’s address, Tapper’s immediate reaction was to criticize:

Yeah. You know, I’m struck by the fact that usually when a family member of the president speaks at a convention, it’s to provide testimony as to how caring and loving that individual is. And certainly President Trump is somebody who is perceived as having a significant empathy gap with Joe Biden. But we really didn’t hear anything along those lines from the President’s oldest son just now about what kind of dad he was, what he’s like behind the scenes.

Tapper also lied and claimed the GOP was not the party of free speech. “We have seen President Trump chase out any number of Republican senators and congressmen, whether Mark Sanford in South Carolina, or Jeff Flake in Arizona, Bob Corker in Tennessee, for offering even vague criticism of the President’s policies and the President’s tone at times,” he claimed.

But back in reality, those men left the party of their own accord. There were plenty of Republican lawmakers who have criticized the President and stay in office and the party. Senator Lindsey Graham had butted heads with the President and still has his ear, that’s not to mention Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

So far, CNN was off to a terrible start for the week of the Republican National Convention.

CNN’s first two interruptions were made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from ADT Security Services, HomeAdviser, and a Biden campaign ad. The contact information for those companies is linked so you can tell them about what they’re funding.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

CNN’s America’s Choice 2020: Republican National Convention : Night 1

August 24, 2020

9:16:10 p.m. Eastern (…) WOLF BLITZER: The first appearance tonight from President Trump. Dana, your reaction. DANA BASH: Well, first of all, Wolf, they were really not socially distant, not wearing masks, standing there talking. Still, it is pretty telling that the focus for the President’s very first appearance at this convention was the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more people in America than in any other country in the world. Now, we’ve heard President Trump say the virus will disappear, and we have it under control. Well, tonight it was really clear that they’re acknowledging what sources have told me for some time that allies have been pushing the President to recognize, this coronavirus is where he is the most vulnerable and it is the dominant issue in this race. Wolf. (…) 9:51:24 p.m. Eastern WOLF: Very, very forceful speech, Jake, from Kimberly Guilfoyle. JAKE TAPPER: Forceful is one word for it. [Laughter] You know, I can’t help but think that so much of this convention so far is great for Donald Trump’s base. And yet with a couple of exceptions is not even remotely reaching out to any voters in the middle. We’ve heard a lot of grievance really this evening. Some of them perhaps understandable, but we’ve heard from somebody who hates unions. We’re heard from somebody who hates Democratic leadership in Baltimore. We heard from the McCloskey’s in St. Louis who certainly don’t like the ‘Black Lives Matter protesters. But we have yet to really hear much in terms of the positive, optimistic, hopeful message we were told. (…) 10:15:50 p.m. Eastern TAPPER: An emotional appeal by Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez. We are now just minutes away from the headline speeches of the evening, from the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, from the President’s son Donald Trump Jr., and then Republican Senator Tim Scott. They could all offer a glimpse of the Republican Party’s future after President Trump, whether that’s in January, 2021, or January 2025. Senator Scott and Ambassador Haley bring some measure of stature and, of course, diversity that Republicans are so eager to put on display at this and every convention. Both of them defenders of the President who have shown an occasional willingness to call him out politely as they carefully navigate their own political futures. Donald Trump Jr., of course, brings something very different to the mix. While he lacks gravitas, he pulls no punches, he is as eager as his father is, if not more so to spread lies and obscenely false accusations about his opponents. That’s made him something of a rock star among the MAGA crowd. (…) 10:36:57 p.m. Eastern WOLF: The President’s son Donald Trump Jr. making a strong case for his dad to get re-elected. Also, Jake, making a very, very strong, very negative argument, very dark vision for America if Biden is elected. TAPPER: Yeah. You know, I’m struck by the fact that usually when a family member of the president speaks at a convention, it’s to provide testimony as to how caring and loving that individual is. And certainly President Trump is somebody who is perceived as having a significant empathy gap with Joe Biden. But we really didn’t hear anything along those lines from the President’s oldest son just now about what kind of dad he was, what he’s like behind the scenes. It was really a political speech that could have been given by anybody in the Trump administration. And it was also odd, I felt, because he talked about how anybody is welcome in the Republican Party, the Republican Party is the party of free speech, but anybody who has been following the Trump administration knows that critics of President Trump’s, Dana, are not particularly welcome in the Republican Party. We have seen President Trump chase out any number of Republican senators and congressmen, whether Mark Sanford in South Carolina, or Jeff Flake in Arizona, Bob Corker in Tennessee, for offering even vague criticism of the President’s policies and the President’s tone at times. So, it is not the free speech party. (…)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

