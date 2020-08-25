As night 1 of the RNC came to a close, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer told his panel that he believed the RNC has been ‘well produced’ and ‘very efficient’.

“I think it’s fair to say, this first night of the Republican National Convention, whether you agree or disagree. So far, there has been a lot of speakers, it has been sort of well produced, very efficient. They are moving on pretty much on time,’ said the long time CNN host.

sponsor



His panel of far-left guests didn’t look too pleased to hear him say anything positive about the RNC. In fact, each one of them appeared to be holding back a scowl during his comments.

Watch below:

[embedded content]

If the RNC can produce these stone-cold looks from Trump-haters on a nightly basis, we’re in for a very fun night.

Comment below with your reaction…