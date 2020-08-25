http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GWTNI1GAaws/

Monday, during CNN’s wrap-up of its Republican National Convention coverage, network host Chris Cuomo defended the disproportionate amount of so-called “fact checks” his network conducted for the RNC compared to the Democratic National Convention a week earlier.

Cuomo contended Republicans and President Donald Trump lie more than Democrats, which justifies CNN’s fact-checking.

“[A]gain, well, who are people going to believe? We’ll see who makes the better case. And yeah, you can fact-check it to death. We could fact-check this convention all night. People were saying you didn’t fact-check the Democrats. They are not lying, the way Trump does. Do politicians lie? Of course, both parties engage in it. Yes, I’ll give you the full ‘Guilfoyle.’ But not like Donald Trump. Nobody lies the way this man does, has, and will that I’ve ever seen in politics. So — he’s lying to you.”

