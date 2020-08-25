https://mynorthwest.com/2114190/rantz-rioters-burn-seattle-police-alive-sealed-door/

The door to the East Precinct was painted with a wet cement mixture by protesters.

Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be quick-dry concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed. At the same time, the rioter attempted to set fire to the building. Photos reviewed by the Jason Rantz Show show the concrete mix and tools used.

Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Seattle Police Department on this investigation.

Rioters assaulted Seattle’s East Precinct on Monday night. This marked another night of violent, criminal activism against police officers unconnected to anger over a recent police shooting in Wisconsin.

Criminals tried to murder Seattle police

As some in the crowd vandalized the building and tormented police, others brought quick dry cement to seal police officers inside the building.

The criminals at the 12th street entrance reportedly mixed what is suspected to be cement mix and water in a bucket with a wooden stick before applying it to the door. Photos show the criminals also destroyed the electronic key card off the door, presumably to further disable the ability of officers inside to enter or exit the building.

On the East Pine Street side of the East Precinct, the criminals started a fire. The intent appeared to be to burn the building with the officers inside.

A source tells me the officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters. Luckily, already lacking discernible skills, the rioters did not follow directions and may have used too much water in the cement mixture. Photos indicate it too runny to fully seal the doorway shut.

One officer was injured and one suspect was arrested.

Police union weighs in against ‘domestic terrorists’

Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan is condemning the crime, along with the lack of response from city leaders.

“It’s clear that domestic terrorists are continuing to hold our great city hostage by their criminal acts,” Solan tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “We’re talking about a little over 100 people who continue to force their political agenda to push assaults on officers, destroy private and public property, to continue their dangerous ideology. What’s next has been seen before and I’m fearful that someone will lose their life in the coming days. This could all stop if our public officials would decry and push back against these criminal acts.”

